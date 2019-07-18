|
SMITH Lloyd Passed away peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice
on 11th July 2019,
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of the late Olwyn, a much loved Dad of Kay,
Maria, Ivan & the late Mervyn, devoted Grandad of Sam,
Beth and Morgan.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Sleights on Monday 22nd July at 11:30 a.m.
Followed by interment in
Larpool Cemetery, Whitby.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice,
Scarborough.
All enquiries to
Robert Harrison & Sons.
Tel 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 18, 2019