|
|
|
Harland Lily May Catherine Died in hospital
on 21st October.
Lily of Whitby, formerly of Sleights aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, mother of Margaret, Stephen and Lorraine and Mother-in-Law,
Gran and Great-Gran.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Hildas Church, West Cliff, Whitby on 1st November at 12.15, prior to interment at Whitby Cemetery. Donations if desired to Saint Catherines Hospice.
All floral tributes
c/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, North Yorkshire,
YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019