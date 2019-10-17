|
|
|
HART Leslie (Les) Kathleen and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their lovely cards, kind words and support over the past 14 months.
Thank you to the staff on War Memorial Ward, Whitby Hospital for their care and support and to Town and Country care team.
Many thanks to Rev Alan Coates for the church service at Hinderwell Methodist Chapel and for accompanying the family to the crematorium. Also to Ann for playing the organ; the church flowers; Vicky for the buffet and Robert Harrison and Sons for arranging the funeral.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019