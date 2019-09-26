|
|
|
Hart Leslie Allan (Les) Peacefully in Hospital on 11th September
aged 88 years of Southfields Farm, Mickleby.
Loving and devoted Husband of Kathleen (nee Summerson)
for almost 60 years.
Much loved Dad of Carole,
Janet, Alison and Steven,
Father-In-Law to Peter, Mark, Andrew and Sandra,
much loved Grandad to Amy, Dawn, Kate, Nathan, Helen, Amy and Becky and Great Grandad to Jack, Oliver, Joshua and Zachary. Funeral service to take place at Hinderwell Methodist Chapel on Friday 27th September at 11:30 AM followed by cremation at Kirkleatham Crematorium at 3 PM. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between Hinderwell Methodist Chapel and the War Memorial Ward, Whitby Hospital.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019