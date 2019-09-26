Home

DICKONS LESLIE Suddenly, at home on
the 12th September,
Les, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved partner of Nicky.
Beloved brother of Barbara,
Janet, Susan and the late Christine,
brother-in-law of Norman
and a dear uncle.

Service and cremation to take place in the Chapel of St Bedes, Teesside Crematorium on Wednesday, October 2nd
at 10.00am. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research and
The Great North Air Ambulance.

Though our time to say goodbye came too soon you will never be forgotten and will forever remain in our hearts.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
