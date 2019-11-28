|
|
|
HARLAND Kirk (Captain) Peacefully in Hospital
on 11th October,
with his family by his side,
Kirk, aged 46 years.
Much loved son of Linda, dearest brother of Arron, Mark and Jodie,
also a dear dad and partner to Fiona.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Thursday 5th December
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory for the
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (I.C.U.),
c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019