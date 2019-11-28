Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Harland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Harland

Notice Condolences

Kirk Harland Notice
HARLAND Kirk (Captain) Peacefully in Hospital
on 11th October,
with his family by his side,
Kirk, aged 46 years.

Much loved son of Linda, dearest brother of Arron, Mark and Jodie,
also a dear dad and partner to Fiona.

Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Thursday 5th December
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory for the
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (I.C.U.),
c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -