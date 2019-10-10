Home

G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Kenneth Pybus
Pybus Kenneth Robert Peacefully in hospital on 2nd October 2019 aged 89 years, formerly of Westcliff Avenue and Universal Garage Whitby,
loving husband of Eileen and devoted dad to Jill and Peter.
Service and cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October
at 11.15am. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations may be made to St Catherine's Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors,
6 & 8 Sherwood Street Scarborough YO11 1SR.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
