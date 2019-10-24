Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Greening Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Greening

Notice Greening Kenneth (Ken) Kath and family would like to thank all relations, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their flowers, cards and messages of condolence at this sad time.

Notice Greening Kenneth (Ken) Kath and family would like to thank all relations, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their flowers, cards and messages of condolence at this sad time.

Also, thank you for all the generous donations to the British Heart Foundation. We wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to pall bearers Steve, Pete, Spuggy and Mark. Special thanks to Rev. Paul Jackson, for a meaningful service, to Andrea the organist, and to all who attended the church service, and joined us afterwards; and to Vicky Parker and the ladies for the excellent refreshments. Finally, many thanks to Dave, Chris and all at Robert Harrison & Sons, for their care, guidance and support throughout. Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019