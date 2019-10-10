Home

Kenneth Greening Notice
Greening Kenneth (Ken) Suddenly on 3rd October, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Kath, a much loved Dad of John,
Mike, Antony and Mark,
sadly missed by Maria, Ang
and Dan. Also, a loving Brother, Brother-in-Law and Uncle.

Love and miss you always.
Good night, God bless. xxxx

Funeral service to be held at
St. Thomas' Church, Glaisdale on Monday 14th October at 11 AM followed by interment in the church yard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to share between St Thomas' Church and British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Robert Harrison and Sons. Tel: 01947 879249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
