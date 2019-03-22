|
Harland Kathleen
(Nee Flintoft) Peacefully at home, aged 93, on the 1st of March with family around her.
Beloved wife of the late David.
Dearly loved mother of Jean, Pam, Janet and Neil. Mother-in-law of Colin and Cath. Much adored Grandmother of Adrian, Gary, Lee, Cass, &Katie. Great Grandmother of George, Rufus, and Cleo.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 29th March in Brotton Methodist Chapel at 11.00am,
prior to cremation at
Kirkleatham Memorial Park.
Would friends please meet at chapel, family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Marie Curie Cancer Care and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Resting at and enquiries
Harry Thompson Funeral Service tel: 01287 643375
We will miss her for the way she cared, the gifts she shared,
and the difference she made
to so many lives.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
