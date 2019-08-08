Home

JACKSON Karen
(nee Scales) Peacefully in hospital on
31 July, aged 64 years. Beloved Wife of Richard,
Loving Mother of Philippa, Mark and Melanie, devoted Mamma to Caitlin, Ryan, Alisha, Sarah, Owen and David, dearest Sister to Dianne and John Bernard.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 12.45pm on Tuesday 13th August, Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Whitby District Lions Club.
All enquiries to
R. Harrison and Sons.
Tel 01947 897249
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
