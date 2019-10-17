Home

Joyce Turner

Notice

Joyce Turner Notice
Turner Joyce The family of the late Joyce Turner of Peregrine House,
(formerly Crescent Avenue)
would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours, former colleagues and carers for their presence at the funeral and
for their kind cards.
Special thanks to
Revd. Douglas Moore for the meaningful service at
St Hilda's, West Cliff, to
Co-op Funeral Care at Whitby for immaculate attention, to the Saxonville Hotel and to all who donated to the Alzheimer's Society.
Joyce will be loved and
remembered always.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
