|
|
|
Turner Joyce Barry Peacefully at Peregrine House on 30th September, aged 86 years.
Joyce was proud of her Whitby roots, to ex pupils for many years, she was Miss Turner, who loved
to teach them French...
Sunny days at her beach chalet
and being with friends were
her delights.
Will be remembered with affection by family and friends.
The Funeral Service at St Hilda's Church, West Cliff on
Wednesday 9th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to be
payable to the Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby
Tel 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019