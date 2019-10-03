Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitby
Well Close Square
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 3AP
01947 602 076
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30
St Hilda's Church
West Cliff
Joyce Turner Notice
Turner Joyce Barry Peacefully at Peregrine House on 30th September, aged 86 years.
Joyce was proud of her Whitby roots, to ex pupils for many years, she was Miss Turner, who loved
to teach them French...
Sunny days at her beach chalet
and being with friends were
her delights.
Will be remembered with affection by family and friends.
The Funeral Service at St Hilda's Church, West Cliff on
Wednesday 9th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to be
payable to the Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby
Tel 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
