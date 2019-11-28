|
|
|
DUNN Joyce 01.12.2009
Until we meet again.
When winters breath is in the air,
When birds are silent,
trees are bare,
And icy the winds
are sharp and strong,
And days are short
and nights are long,
I know one day the birds will sing,
And there will be another spring.
When there will be blossom
on the spray,
No-one can take this hope away.
It helps me through my tears and pain,
To know that we will meet again.
For with each springtime I can see,
That life goes on eternally.
Your loving husband Cliff xx
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019