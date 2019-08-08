DUNN Joyce 09.08.1952

Remembering you on

our anniversary.

We had many happy years together as husband and wife.

We've had our shares of joys and tears during our married life but nothing we've ever been through could have ever prepared me

for this, the prospect of facing

life without you and even

doing the simplest things.

You were taken so cruelly from me,

I miss you and always will.

You were my love, my friend and my companion, the loss is indescribable. I know I'll miss you forever more. Life isn't the same without you. I try my best to carry on, I know you wouldn't want me sat for too long but I could never ever forget you. I cherish our memories forever more.



Your loving husband, Cliff xxx Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019