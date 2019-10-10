Resources More Obituaries for John Wood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Wood

Notice Wood John Mary and family would

like to thank friends, neighbours and family for all their kindness and support given at this sad time.

Thanks to all doctors, nurses and carers, special thanks to John's close friends who helped him throughout his illness.

Thanks to Colin Nolan for a lovely service and to all who attended, thanks also to Dave and Wendy

and all at the Stiddy for the refreshments, where lots of happy memories were exchanged.

