WILLIAMSON John Yeoman Jean and family would like to thank relations, friends and neighbours for all the cards of condolence and
kind messages that have
been sent at this sad time.
We wish to express our grateful thanks to Rev. Paul Jackson and
Rev. Peter Higson for their guidance and words of encouragement at the church service; to the bearers, to "Kate" our organist, to Audrey Foster who arranged the flowers and to all who attended the church service and joined us afterwards for excellent refreshments provided by Vicky Parker and the ladies.
Grateful thanks too to Graeme and his team at Graeme Buckle Funeral services for their care, patience, guidance and support throughout.
We have greatly appreciated the excellent care and support given by the doctors and staff at Egton Surgery and by the carers from "Exclusive Therapies,"
who all did a great job.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019