Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00
St Matthews Church
Grosmont
John Williamson Notice
Williamson John Yeoman Peacefully at home
in Grosmont, with his family by his side on
22nd October, Yeoman - aged 91 years, much loved husband of Jean. Proud father of Gordon, Colin, Martin and Sheila.
Father-in-law to Helen,
Philippa, Amina and Chris. Also grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
Funeral service to be held on Saturday 2nd November in
St Matthews Church, Grosmont at
12 noon, prior to interment in church yard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Sight Savers International c/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
