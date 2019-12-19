Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for John Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Watson

Notice Condolences

John Watson Notice
WATSON John (Jack) Peacefully at home on
13th December surrounded by
his family, Jack, aged 79 years.
Much loved Husband of Molly,
dear Dad of Nicola and Chris,
Father in Law of Mike and Julie, Grandad of John, Graham, James and Joe, and Great Grandad
of Poppy and Ellie.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on
Tuesday 24th December at 11.15 am. Flowers or donations in
memory for Whitby Dog Rescue, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -