|
|
|
WATSON John (Jack) Peacefully at home on
13th December surrounded by
his family, Jack, aged 79 years.
Much loved Husband of Molly,
dear Dad of Nicola and Chris,
Father in Law of Mike and Julie, Grandad of John, Graham, James and Joe, and Great Grandad
of Poppy and Ellie.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on
Tuesday 24th December at 11.15 am. Flowers or donations in
memory for Whitby Dog Rescue, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019