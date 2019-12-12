|
Thompson John Mary and the family
of the late
John Lister Thompson would like to thank their loyal friends and relatives for the kindness and respect shown to John during his long rewarding life. Thanks to all the cricketers for their friendship over the years and the wonderful send off they gave him (Hope you warmed up!).
Many thanks to Rev Alan Coates and his helpers for a lovely service and to Tony for singing John's favourite. Thanks to Vicky and co for a fantastic buffet and to Audrey for the beautiful flowers.
Thank you to Peregrine House carers for loving John as well as caring for him and the rest of the team including Rob who would fix anything! To Judy Atherton, John's nurse from Egton Surgery for her valued support. Thank you to Dave Thompson and his team from Robert Harrison & Sons, Glaisdale for all his help, patience and guidance.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019