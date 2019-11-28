Home

Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30
Lealholm Methodist Chapel
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
15:00
Kirkleatham Memorial Park
Redcar
John Thompson Notice
Thompson John Lister On November 19th at Peregrine House, Whitby surrounded by his loving family, John aged 80 years,
late of Postgate Farm, Glaisdale. Devoted husband and best friend of Mary, a much loved dad of
Julie, Sandra and Ian and a dear grandad. Service and celebration of life to take place at Lealholm Methodist Chapel on Friday
6th December at 10:30am
with cremation at Kirkleatham Memorial Park, Redcar at 3pm.
A splash of colour very welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between Admiral Nurses, Caring Together and Lealholm Methodist Chapel. All enquires please to Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
