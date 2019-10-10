|
|
|
Sillitoe John Suddenly after a short illness on
2nd October 2019, John, aged 77 years of Sleights.
Treasured husband of Julia,
loving father to Sam, Jen and Matt and father in law to Duncan. Devoted Grandfather of Niamh, Mark, Hamish, Ben, Angus and Tamsin.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 14th October 2019 in
St Johns Church, Sleights at 11.00am prior to interment in church yard. Family flowers only please. Donation if desired to Parkinsons UK.
Resting at Graeme Buckles
Funeral Services.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019