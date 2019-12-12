|
|
|
Rudsdale Peacefully in the White House Residential Home, Brotton on December 4th John aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Phyllis, a much loved dad of Marilyn and Sheila and a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad. Funeral service to take place at Danby Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 18th December at
11 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between Danby Methodist Chapel and Dementia UK.
All enquiries please to Robert Harrison & Sons.
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019