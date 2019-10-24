Home

Layton John Frederick Peacefully on 18th October, John aged 89 years of Whitby. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Geoff, Graham and Julie.
Father-in-law of Caroline, Mary and Stewart. Devoted Grandpa to Amanda, Emma, Daniel and Josie and also Great-Grandpa to Eryn and Alys.
Celebration of his life to be held on Monday 28th October, at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Mind.
C/O Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, North Yorkshire,
YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
