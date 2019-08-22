|
|
|
GOULDING John Ernest
(Fondly known as
Cockney John) Suddenly on 2nd August John aged 73 years of Whitby sadly passed away. A much loved husband of the late Sandra (Sandy), dad, grandad and brother who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held on 30th August 2019 at 11am in St Hilda's RC Church followed by an interment in Whitby Cemetery.
Floral tributes are welcome or donations in lieu to the Red Cross Society or RSPCA.
All enquiries please contact the
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby.
Tel 01947 602076.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019