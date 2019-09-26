|
HEWITT Jim Joan and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their lovely cards, kind words and support.
Also they would like to thank all
staff on War Memorial Ward,
Whitby hospital for their kindness and support for Jim and Joan. Special thanks to Rev Veronica Carolan for the church service and Jane MacFarlane for accompanying the family to the crematorium.
Also to Robin for playing the organ, Pauline and Sandra for the church flowers, the Stables at Cross Butts farm for the buffet and John Corner Funeral Service Ltd for arranging the funeral.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019