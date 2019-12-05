Home

Dean Jean Suddenly but peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on November 22nd,
Jean, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ben,
much loved mum of
Janet and Alistair,
grandma of Michael and Rachel and great grandma
to Herbie and Ted.
Memorial service to take at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby on Monday 16th December at 11:30AM. No flowers please, donations if desired to the NSPCC. All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
