The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitby
Well Close Square
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 3AP
01947 602 076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
13:00
St Hilda's Church
West Cliff
Smiley James
(Jim) Passed away peacefully on
1st June 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff on Tuesday 11th June at 1.00pm followed by interment
at Larpool Lane, Cemetery, Whitby.
Donations in lieu of flowers are gratefully received for
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Co-op
Funeralcare, Whitby
Tel: 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 6, 2019
