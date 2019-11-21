|
|
|
PRESTON James Mearns Died peacefully on
Sunday 17th November 2019 at Whitby Court Nursing Home.
James was 84 years old,
dearly loved husband of the
late Carol, a much loved father
to Zoe, Alexia, Haidee and Imogen, and a grandfather of nine.
Service to be held at St Hilda's Priory, Castle Road, Whitby
on Thursday 28th November
at 2:00pm, followed by a
private interment.
Family flowers only,
donations to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Robert Harrisons & Sons
Funeral Services
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019