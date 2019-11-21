Home

Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:00
St Hilda's Priory
Castle Road
Whitby
James Preston Notice
PRESTON James Mearns Died peacefully on
Sunday 17th November 2019 at Whitby Court Nursing Home.
James was 84 years old,
dearly loved husband of the
late Carol, a much loved father
to Zoe, Alexia, Haidee and Imogen, and a grandfather of nine.
Service to be held at St Hilda's Priory, Castle Road, Whitby
on Thursday 28th November
at 2:00pm, followed by a
private interment.
Family flowers only,
donations to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Robert Harrisons & Sons
Funeral Services
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
