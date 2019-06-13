Home

Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
James Hill Notice
Hill James Michael Suddenly on June 6th, Mike aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Mavis and a much loved Dad of Nick and the late Jackie.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's R.C. Church, Whitby on Wednesday 19th June at 11:30 AM followed by cremation at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 12:45 PM.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the R.N.L.I. All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
