Hill James Michael Suddenly on June 6th, Mike aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Mavis and a much loved Dad of Nick and the late Jackie.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's R.C. Church, Whitby on Wednesday 19th June at 11:30 AM followed by cremation at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 12:45 PM.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the R.N.L.I. All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
