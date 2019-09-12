Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hewitt

Notice Condolences

James Hewitt Notice
HEWITT James (Jim) Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on Thursday September 5th 2019.

It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.

Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts:
Joan, Mandie, Edward and Antony.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 17th September at
St. Margaret's Church, Aislaby at
10.15 am, Cremation at
Scarborough at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to be shared between the RAF Benevolent Fund and
Aislaby Church.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral
Service Ltd Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.