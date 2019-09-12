|
|
|
HEWITT James (Jim) Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on Thursday September 5th 2019.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts:
Joan, Mandie, Edward and Antony.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 17th September at
St. Margaret's Church, Aislaby at
10.15 am, Cremation at
Scarborough at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to be shared between the RAF Benevolent Fund and
Aislaby Church.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral
Service Ltd Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019