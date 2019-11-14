|
|
|
Hall Jackie Passed away at home
on November 7th,
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Mum of Vicky, Andrew, his partner Sarah
and Wife to the late Michael.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Goathland
Tomorrow Friday 15th November at 11:30 AM followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between St Mary's Church and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019