MITCHELL Irene Peacefully at
Cloverdale Nursing Home on
17th September 2019, Irene,
aged 93 years, of Caistor
(formerly Whitby).
Dearly loved wife of the late George, loving mum of Adrian, mother-in-law of Jane,
much loved grandma of
Hannah, Catherine and Elizabeth, great grandma of
Daisy, Jack, Harry and Reggie.
Service and Committal at
Great Grimsby Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11.15am. Family flowers only please by request, if desired, donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o H. & H.J. Huteson & Sons,
The Old Chapel, Bluestone Lane, Immingham, DN40 2DX
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019