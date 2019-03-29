|
|
|
SHAW Ian Aged 83 years,
passed away March 18th.
Deputy Head of Whitby School,
1974 - 1980.
Funeral service to be held at
Darlington Crematorium on
Monday April 1st at 1.45pm.
The family would like to invite
everyone for refreshments at
The Golden Lion Hotel,
Northallerton from 3pm.
Donations, if desired, to be shared
between World Vision and
The Emma Maltby Memorial Fund
or a .
A possible service at
St Michael's Church, Bishop's Stortford to be confirmed.
All enquiries to Hill Brothers
01609 781100
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More