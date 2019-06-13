Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30
St Cuthberts Church
Kildale
Howard Addison
Addison Howard Of Kildale, passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by those he loved on Wednesday 5th June.
Dearly loved husband of Ann
and loving father of Christine and Jackie. Devoted Grandad to Ava and Charlie and much loved
father in law to Richard and Sue.
Funeral service to take place at
St Cuthberts Church, Kildale on Friday 14th June 12.30pm prior
to burial in churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired the Alzheimer's Society and
Church Funds.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
