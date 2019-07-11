Home

Herbert Ezard

Herbert Ezard Notice
Ezard Herbert (Bert) Peacefully on 2nd July in
Peregrine House, Bert of Whitby.
A much loved husband of the late Mavis and father of Christine.
Funeral Service to take place
on Tuesday 16th July in
St. Hilda's Church, Whitby at
11.45am prior to cremation at
Kirkleatham Memorial Park.
Would friends please meet at Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to R.N.L.I. Whitby Branch.
Resting at and enquiries to
Harry Thompson Funeral Service
Tel: 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 11, 2019
