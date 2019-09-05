|
|
|
DEBENHAM Helen Peacefully in Hospital on
24th August, Helen, aged 75 years, (Formerly of Summerfield
Garage, Stainsacre).
Dearly loved Wife of the late Arthur, dear Mum of Kevin, Matthew and Sarah, much loved Mother in Law, Grandma, Great Grandma
and Sister, who will be greatly missed by all.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Wednesday 11th September
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for
The Breast Cancer Nurses at York Hospital, please make cheques payable to Integrated Charitable Fund (Breast Cancer Nurses) c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019