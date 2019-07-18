|
|
|
Hewison Harold (Chuck) Passed away peacefully
in James Cook Hospital
on the 8th July 2019.
Loving husband of Shirley,
Dad to Hillary and Bridget,
Father-In-Law to Pete and Brent. Grandad to Jade and Amber.
Also a very dear brother.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 18th July in
St Hildas Church, Westcliff,
Whitby at 10.15 am
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu
of Help for Heroes.
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG. Tel: 01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 18, 2019