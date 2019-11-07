Home

Gibson Georgina Mary
(Gena) Gena's family would like
to thank relations, friends and neighbours for their
kindness, flowers and cards.

Thanks also to Julie, Rachel, Exclusive Therapies,
their staff and the medical team
at Churchfield Surgery.

Special thanks to Peter Bolton
for the lovely service, Vicky Parker and the ladies for the delicious refreshments and Graeme Buckle for his professional care,
support and guidance

Gena will be loved and remembered always.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
