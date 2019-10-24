Home

Gibson Georgina Mary (Gena) Peacefully at home
on 15th October 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard, Dearest partner of the late Jim, much loved Mum of
Carole and Kenneth,
also a Mother in law, Grandma
and Great Grandma and friend.
Funeral service to be held on Saturday 26th October in
St Johns Church, Sleights at 2pm, prior to interment in church yard.
Donations if desired to
Dementia UK
in Gena's memory care of
Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road,
Whitby, YO22 4JG
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
