PROUD George Arthur Peacefully in hospital
on July 24th of
Sleddale Farm,
George, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved dad of
Barbara, Martin and Carol,
dear father in law of Roland and
Nigel, a much loved grandad of
Emma, John, Tom, Katie and
James and great grandad of
Rebecca and Patrick.
Funeral service in
Guisborough Parish Church
on Wednesday August 21st at 11.00am, prior to interment in Guisborough Cemetery.
Will relatives and friends please meet at Church. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection plate at Church for donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, for Zetland Ward,
Redcar Primary Care Hospital.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019