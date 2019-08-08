|
|
|
GALLON George Passed away peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice on
31st July 2019, aged 85.
A loving father to Lin,
and father in law of Vic,
loving companion of Doris,
beloved brother, uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Will be sadly missed by so many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Anne's RC Church, Ugthorpe
on Wednesday 14th August 2019
at 10.30am followed by interment
in Larpool Cemetery, Whitby.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers to
St Anne's RC Church, Ugthorpe.
All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby.
Tel 01947 602076.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019