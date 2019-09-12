Home

Geoffrey Bailey

Bailey Geoffrey (Geoff) Suddenly but peacefully
on 31st August, Geoff,
aged 87 years of Hawsker.
Beloved Husband of the late Jessie, dearest Dad of Paul, Jane and Stephen, much loved Father in Law, Grandad and Great Grandad,
who will be greatly missed.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, Today,
Thursday 12th September
at 12.45 pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Whitby Dag, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
