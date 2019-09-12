|
|
|
EASTON Emily Joyce, James and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their lovely cards, kind words, flowers and support.
Also they would like to thank all carers from Town and Country Care for all their support and help with Mum. A big thank you to Whitby Hospital staff for all their kindness and support making Mum comfortable in
her last few days and also
Rev Jane Macfarlane for the meaningful funeral service,
and finally to Graham Buckle Funeral Directors for their care and guidance.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019