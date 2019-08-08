|
Winspear Elva Joan Who died 3rd August 2019 aged 91.
Cherished mum of Hayley, loving mother in law to Julian
and a devoted nana to Luke,
Emma and Amy.
"The time had come for you to go,
as I held your hand in mine,
You gently closed your weary eyes,
For what would be the last time.
You've left a gap in our lives,
That no one can ever fill,
but the love we shared together,
Lives on in our hearts still."
C/O Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, 19 Helredale Road,Whitby, YO21 4JG
01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019