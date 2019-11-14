Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Elizabeth Lennon Notice
LENNON Elizabeth Died peacefully on 2nd November
in Castle Hill Hospital, Hull,
Betty, aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John,
much loved Mum of Andrew and Sean, and re-united with Peter
and Angela. Dearly loved
Mother in Law of Sally,
loving Grandma of Elsa and Celli.
Service to be held at
St. Hilda's R.C. Church
on Tuesday 19th November at 11.00am, followed by Cremation
at Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory are to be
shared between the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes U.K.
C/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
-------------- X ---------------------
Grandma is singing
with the angels.
Love you forever Grandma.
Elsa xxx

Love you heaps
Grandma.
Celli xxx
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
