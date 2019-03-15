|
|
|
VAN DER LEE Eleanor Jane (Lyn) It is with great
sadness that we have to
announce the passing of
Eleanor (Lyn), peacefully on
6th March, 2019, aged 84 years.
Deeply cherished wife of Frits. Dearly loved and loving
mother of Chris, Carl and Ingrid.
Beloved grandmother of Sam, Kate, Bliss, Erin and Ella.
Proud sister, aunt and
good friend to many.
"The memories you've
made with us will last forever,
the tenderness you've
shared with us will never fade"
Funeral to be held on the
19th March in St.Hilda's Catholic Church, Brunswick Street at 11am, prior to interment at
Whitby Cemetery.
Following the service, the Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be at the Whitby Yacht Club, Pier Road from 12pm onwards.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK C/O
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, 19 Helredale Rd, Whitby, YO22 4JG. Tel- 01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More