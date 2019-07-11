Home

Norris Dorothy June Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing home Whitby on 2nd July aged 89 years of Sleights.
Beloved wife of the late John. Mother of Mary and the late Rob, Mother in law, Gran and
Great Gran.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 15th July at 12 o'clock in
St Johns Church Sleights, prior to interment in the church yard.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer care
c/o Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby YO22 4JG
01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 11, 2019
