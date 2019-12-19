|
|
|
KINGSTON Dorothy (Nee Sanderson)
Peacefully in
Park House Care Home Guisborough on December 10th Dorothy aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved mum of Michael, Nicholas, Alison, Anne
and Stuart and a dear
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Requiem Mass in St Paulinus R.C. Church The Avenue Guisborough on Friday December 20th at 10.00am prior to interment in St. Anne's Churchyard Ugthorpe.
Will relatives and friends
please meet at Church.
Family flowers only please.
There will be a collection plate at Church for donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019