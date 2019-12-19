Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kingston

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Kingston Notice
KINGSTON Dorothy (Nee Sanderson)
Peacefully in
Park House Care Home Guisborough on December 10th Dorothy aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved mum of Michael, Nicholas, Alison, Anne
and Stuart and a dear
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Requiem Mass in St Paulinus R.C. Church The Avenue Guisborough on Friday December 20th at 10.00am prior to interment in St. Anne's Churchyard Ugthorpe.
Will relatives and friends
please meet at Church.
Family flowers only please.
There will be a collection plate at Church for donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -